10 smart browser alternatives to Safari for iOS

Tor, formerly The Onion Router, is a distributed system for anonymizing internet traffic. Onion Browser bakes Tor into an iOS browser, ensuring your ISP can't see what you're browsing, and websites can't see your IP address. They'll still know who you are if you log in with Facebook Connect, though…. This is the original Onion Browser, developed by Mike Tigas. It's open source, so there are numerous clones, some of which you pay for. It's not always clear what advantages, if any, the others bring, so choose carefully. This one used to be a paid app, but since 2016 it is free. Onion Browser runs on iOS 8.2 or later, on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.