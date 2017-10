SanDisk has discounted some cards today on Amazon. Their Ultra 32GB microSDHC UHS-I card with Adapter is currently listed for $11.19, which is $0.61 cheaper than the 16GB model. Today they've also priced the 64GB model at $17.99, 128GB for $36.99, and 200GB for $62.99. See these discounts on Amazon, today only.

This story, "25% off SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC UHS-I card with Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect .