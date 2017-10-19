Something needs adjusting, just not on the monitor

IT pilot fish hits his 60th birthday and, once the party's over, begins to notice that he's having trouble reading his monitor.

"I tried brightness adjustment, bigger text and a new, bigger monitor," says fish. "I was mildly nearsighted, so I tried changing lens strength. Still not right -- and I was also having trouble with small print and seeing at dusk.

"I hadn't had an eye exam in too long, so I went. The doc did a lot of checking for all possible problems, but I'm sure he spotted the main problem right away.

"I had cataracts -- the clear lens in the eye goes cloudy. Mine had progressed so far that I was not legal to drive!

"They scheduled me for some simple surgery -- lots of eyewash, no real pain, a few minutes of the doc poking at the side of my vision.

"Now I can see better in dark corners and driving at night -- and I'm handing monitor work about twice as fast as I could this time last year."

Sharky's squinting at his inbox, looking for true tales of IT life. Send yours to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.