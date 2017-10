Windows 10 has been out for more than two years and, while it hasn’t caught on like wildfire, it’s certainly left lots of head scratching. As we barrel down the two-versions-per-year slalom slide, you’re going to need a cool head – and some cooler facts – to keep it going.

Part 1 of our IQ test is available here. Part 2 of our Windows IQ quiz has 10 more questions about the version that haunts us all – and maybe a few answers that will enlighten or amuse you. We’ll start with some easy ones, then gradually move into the deeper end of the IQ pool.