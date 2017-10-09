Timing is everything

It's early in this pilot fish's career, when he's working as a mainframe systems programmer in the U.S. Air Force.

"We had a circle of computer terminals in the secured computer room that were used for classified processing," says fish.

"Occasionally the terminal controller would go wonky and would need to be reset. One of the programmers would call my office outside the computer room and report the problem.

"Since I knew what the problem was, I would reset the terminal controller on my way into the computer room.

"I timed my walk just right, so the terminals would be refreshed and ready for login as soon as I stepped into the area. This amazed the programmers, who declared me to be a miracle worker."

