Well, it WAS a real problem LAST time!

Manager at this public library system submits a trouble ticket to complain that his printer has stopped working again, according to a pilot fish on the inside.

"He also said he was sick and tired of having printer problems. We had already replaced his printer once due to a bad fuser," says fish.

"But now he was complaining that nothing was coming out of the printer and he wanted IT to replace it again.

"One of our technicians went to see what the trouble could be this time. He went into the office, looked at the printer and read the screen, which said 'Load Paper Tray 1.'

"He put the paper in the tray and watched the manager's face as all the pages from the past two days came out. Our tech said the manager's face turned pretty red."

