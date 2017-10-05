Whose job is it anyway?

This big organization has processes and procedures that are extensively documented, says an IT pilot fish there.

"In change and configuration management, where I work, this is especially true," fish says. "All changes to the approved configuration baseline are managed and approved by headquarters.

"My team just implements that approved baseline.

"So I was surprised when one of my coworkers called me with an odd question. She said someone at headquarters just called her and asked about that approved configuration baseline.

"The headquarters guy wanted to know what document the approved baseline is recorded in.

"Don't you just love telling the folks above you how to do their job?"

Sharky's job is telling your true tales of IT life. Send them to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.