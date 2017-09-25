Those of you who cringed after installing Patch Tuesday’s missive for Windows 10 Creators Update, version 1703, can breathe a small sigh of relief. Two of the known bugs in that patch — one that scrambled Edge, another that black-screened HP computers for 10 minutes at a stretch — have been fixed, almost two weeks later. Microsoft also says it fixed cellular connectivity problems.

If all of the buggy cumulative updates make you feel a bit creepy, compare and contrast the reality to last week’s announcement that Windows 10 Creators Update is the “best and most reliable” version of Windows 10.

Microsoft fixed the HP mix-up last week with a one-off, manual hotfix called KB 4043292. The description of that update (which has been modified) now says:

When restarting Windows 10 Version 1703 after a Windows Store application update is installed, some Windows 10 devices may experience a black screen for 5-10 minutes. This occurs because the devices have OEM factory images that were released with registry keys that conflict with the app readiness service. On some OEM systems, registry keys conflict with the app readiness service. After 5-10 minutes of black screen, the user regains control of their device. This issue is triggered each time Windows is restarted.

The problems with Edge weren’t nearly so easily described. I’ve seen reports of Edge not starting, freezing and behaving irresponsibly in many other ways. Now, it seems, those problems have been fixed:

Addressed issue in Microsoft Edge where on first launch after installing KB4038788, or periodically thereafter, users may observe performance issues or unresponsiveness until the next launch of the browser.

Does anybody really test this stuff? And why does it take two weeks to fix?

