40 tips to get the most from your Mac (and macOS 'High Sierra')

From the start, Apple has tried to make the Mac a productivity powerhouse. Though the platform has always been a favorite in the creative industry, Mac deployment among enterprise users is on the increase. With the latest version of macOS (High Sierra) now available, it’s time to offer up a curated list of the most useful Mac tips that allow you to be as productive as possible.

While they’re not all new, they will help you get the most from your Apple hardware, whether you're running High Sierra or an earlier version of Apple's desktop OS.

Scheduling your Mac’s work hours

Make sure your Mac gets to work before you do using Energy Saver. Simply go to System Preferences>Energy Saver and select “Schedule…” at the bottom right of the menu. In the next window, you’ll be able to tell your Mac when you want it to launch, ideally a few minutes before you reach your desk. (This can be useful if you’re running late and your boss happens to stop by before you get in.)

Apple

Same apps, every day