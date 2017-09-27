News Analysis

Tech Talk: The Equifax data breach, a new Apple Watch and A.I. for all

With the Equifax breach still making waves, the new Apple Watch now on wrists and A.I. seemingly everywhere, our panel digs into what's in the news in IT.

Tech Talk: The Equifax data breach, a new Apple Watch and the A.I. revolution
With the Equifax breach still making waves, the new Apple Watch now on wrists and A.I. seemingly everywhere, our panel digs into what's happening in the IT world.
First there was news that Equifax, the credit rating agency, had been hacked. Then came stories about questionable stock sales by execs before the breach became public. Then...anger and confusion from some of the 143 million people affected.

And finally, this week, came the retirement of the company's CEO.

It's enough to (almost) make our panel of tech experts – Network World's Brandon Butler, CSO's Fahmida Rashid, Macworld's Michael Simon and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis – throw up their collective arms as everyone tries to figure out how to stop it from happening again.

That collective primal scream morphed into a discussion of whether artificial intelligence will one day be as ubiquitous as electricity (ubiquitous – yes; the new electricity – no).

And our panel wrapped up with a look at Simon's new Apple Watch Series 3 – which has been dinged for problems with its signature feature: cellular access, sans iPhone. Simon's verdict: The issue is real, can be mitigated and will likely be fixed soon by Apple with a software update.

Battery life, however, does take a hit, he says.

If you want skip around among the topics we cover:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

