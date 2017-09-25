This is why we can't have nice server names

Management gives this IT pilot fish responsibility for naming the new server that runs a real-time operating system for control software -- and fish has an idea.

"I decided to let the programmers decide what to name it," says fish.

"One programmer got his buddies together and they stuffed the ballot box with 'Mongo,' the guy in the movie Blazing Saddles who rides an ox and punches out a horse -- very strong and not very bright. So that's what we wound up calling it.

"Then every time any issues or comments about the Mongo server came up in team meetings, we had to put up with the same tired jokes and quotes from the movie: 'Mongo good,' 'Mongo like candy,' 'Mongo only pawn in game of life'..."

Sharky wants your true tales of IT life, even if Mongo doesn't. So send me your stories at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.