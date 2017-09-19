It'll be there any day now

IT pilot fish gets a request from a user who wants the company's standard instant-messaging software installed on his computer.

"Now, the company's standard hard-disk image comes with this software," says fish. "But this user insists that he does not have it.

"So I install it and let the user know.

"A few days later, the user emails me and asks how long it will take.

"The messaging system is integrated with our email, so I respond by sending him an instant message back. I tell him it's going to be a while.

"User replies back on the instant messaging program he asked for -- and says OK, and thanks for the update."

