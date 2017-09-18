Ready or not, we're ready!

This company's management decides the business's New Orleans facility will be able to handle the next hurricane that comes through, according to a pilot fish in the know.

"IT arranged for connectivity to be available via satellite, tested it and had it ready to go," fish says. "We also added cellular hotspots and satellite phones.

"A hurricane eventually hit again, and IT was told to have everything up and running the next day. Management requested hourly updates and statuses. The system was ready within 24 hours.

"And then IT found out that nobody was there to use it.

"Turns out management couldn't locate the employees who sought shelter from the hurricane elsewhere. And anyway, the customers all were down -- they couldn't take deliveries for another week or two!"

