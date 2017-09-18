Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
48% off Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light with Dusk to Dawn Sensor, 6-Pack - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

night light
Amazon

These night lights turn themselves on & off from dusk to dawn, have offset prongs that won't block your second outlet, and feature long lasting LED bulbs that won't make any noticeable impact on your energy bill at only 2.2 Kwh per year. Their frosted white diffuser ring puts out just the right amount of soft light for you to find way in the dark without having to turn on any overhead lights. A pack of 6 is currently discounted 48% down to just $12.59. See this deal on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Sycees 0.5W Plug-in LED Night Light Lamp with Dusk to Dawn Sensor, Daylight White, 6-Pack

    $12.59 MSRP $23.99
    View
    on Amazon
