How the iPhone X changes the way you use iOS

Easy, right? A long press on the home but- oh, wait! That's right, no home button. And the swipe-with-a-pause-at-the-end gesture that might represent a long press is already used for multitasking. Don't worry, this one's easy.
To summon Siri on an iPhone X, make a long press on the lock button on the right-hand side of the phone. Or, of course, you can just say "Hey Siri."
On older phones up to the iPhone 5S and on the newer iPhone SE, which has the same form factor, the lock button was up top. That became difficult to reach one-handed on the larger phones Apple introduced with the iPhone 6, though, so it was moved down to the side. It stayed pretty small, though.
Now that Apple has bigger plans for the lock button, it's also made the button bigger.