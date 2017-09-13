News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: For the new iPhones, 'X' marks the spot

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new smartphone line-up, with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus available later this month. But the flagship iPhone X won't arrive until November.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

Mobile
Mingis on Tech: For the new iPhones, 'X' marks the spot
More for you to like:
Mingis_on_tech
Mingis on Tech: Microsoft pulls the plug on GigJam Mingis on Tech: Microsoft pulls... (9:58)
Mingis_on_Tech
Mingis on Tech: Android vs iOS – Which is more secure? Mingis on Tech: Android vs iOS –...
Mingis on Tech: The future of Enterprise devices
Mingis on Tech: Why companies are turning to 2-in-1s Mingis on Tech: Why companies are...
Keyboard
Tech Talk: The latest on Azure Stack, cyberattacks, the next iPhone and ... keyboards Tech Talk: The latest on Azure... (41:07)
iOS 11
What does iOS 11 reveal about the iPhone 8? | The iPhone Show What does iOS 11 reveal about the...
Why would Apple get rid of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7? Why would Apple get rid of the... (2:56)
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its long-awaited smartphone line-up, with the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus available later this month. But the flagship iPhone X – the one techies will really want – won't arrive until November.
Mingis on Tech: For the new iPhones, 'X' marks the spot
More like this

Well, that was both enticing and disappointing – enticing because the upcoming iPhone X is just about everything the rumor mongers said it would be, disappointing because no one will get their hands on one until November.

In case you were under a rock Tuesday, Apple unveiled its iPhones as expected, rolled out the new Apple Watch Series 3, announced that iOS 11 will be available Sept. 19 and even threw in a 4K-capable Apple TV for good measure.

For Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis, Senior Writer Lucas Mearian and freelance writer Michael deAgonia, it was a good day. Consider the iPhone X specifics:

Face recognition that can unlock the phone? Check.

Super Retina OLED display? Check.

Wireless charging? Finally.

Delivery as usual by the end of September? Yes for the also-new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, nope for the iPhone X – the specific Apple device at least two of our tech trio craves. (Mingis is the one waving around a credit card in frustration in this episode.)

That said, this year's Apple event gave us plenty of tech fodder to chew on, including the fact that iOS devices are now a prominent part of the enterprise. As Mearian notes: while Windows hardware may still rock the corporate desktop, iOS devices – iPhones and iPads –  rule the roost in mobile.

At least the frustrating wait for the top-end iPhone allows for more time to save up money, an important consideration given that it starts at $999 ($1,149 for the top-top model, despite Mingis' hopes it would cost less).

(And there's always the new Apple TV to tide tech fans over for a few weeks.)

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon