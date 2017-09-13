Amazon's best-selling tablets feature vibrant displays, generous battery life, Alexa, parental controls, and everything you need to surf, check email, watch Netflix, read books, and more. If you're a Prime member, you can get get the Fire 7 for as low as $34.99 after a $15 discount, or the Fire HD 8 for as low as $54.99 after a $25 discount. If you're looking for a tablet that won't drain your bank account these are solid considerations especially at these discounted prices.

This story, "Amazon Discounts Fire 7 by $15, Fire HD 8 by $25 For Prime Members - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.