Kids! Do NOT try this at work!

This IT consultant pilot fish works at a real estate company once a week, performing SAN management and doing routine updates and security patching on the Windows PCs.

"I was using my Linux-based laptop to peruse the quarantine area of the antivirus application, checking out the many X-rated and infected email attachments that had been caught and sent to the folder," says fish.

"Several employees were standing around watching and commenting on the files. One of them decided to go back to his own PC to check out the pictures for himself.

"Shortly after opening several of the quarantined items, he suddenly called out, 'Hey, why is my computer acting weird?'

"I guess the Linux-versus-Windows security concept was lost on him..."

Yes, DO try sending Sharky your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.