Is SAM for SaaS the same as SAM for On-Premise?

Gartner says: “As software publishers focus on growing SaaS and subscription license revenue, the active metering and cost management of applications become inescapable needs. IT sourcing and vendor management leaders should shift the focus of software asset management practices to eliminating excess expenditures.”

In the SaaS world, software asset management (SAM) is less about being prepared for compliance audits, like in the on-premise world, and more about consumption, spend and license management.

Fundamentally, we’re not managing software “assets” anymore in terms of hardware and equipment. In the cloud, we are managing licenses and subscriptions as Opex versus Capex expenses. This means we don’t have to track licensing infrastructure components and middleware or hardware changes or work with depreciation tables. However, even though moving to the Cloud has advantages, the risk of having too many user licenses and/or inactive user licenses can cause licensing costs to skyrocket.

SAM for SaaS is more complex than traditional SAM in terms of monitoring license consumption and overall cost-management. First, let’s review a few of the key differences between a SaaS application and an on-premise solution and then look at the new SaaS Management challenges for which we need to solve.

How is SaaS different than On-Premise?

Cost : With SaaS, you pay for what you need and don’t have to buy hardware to host anything. Usually SaaS is a more flexible cost model comprised of implementation and services (CapEx) and an ongoing subscription fee (OpEx), resulting in a much lower up front cost. SaaS does not have in-house IT training and maintenance needs that on-premise solutions typically require or hardware and data centers, which can be very costly.

Challenges that Require SAM for SaaS:

SaaS Purchasing Process : Today, line of business owners are identifying problems to solve, mapping the requirements, evaluating vendors, and ultimately making their own decisions within the organization to purchase new SaaS technology without involving IT or Finance in many cases. There is no longer one master list of who bought what, to solve which problem and here’s how we know if it’s working. The democratization of technology purchasing creates an entirely new challenge around enterprise wide visibility of all technology. SaaS is one of the hardest categories to track in real-time.

SAM for SaaS is Different and Necessary

Technology is accelerating businesses, and the shift to the Cloud and SaaS is driving change faster than ever. As a result, technology spend and value are on the agenda in more and more executive meetings. Having one system of record to accurately report SaaS spend, active utilization and overall SaaS management is invaluable to making the best financial decisions for the organization. SaaS is not purchased or used like traditional software and cannot be managed like it.

