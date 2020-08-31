The best ways to run Windows 10 on a Mac

Microsoft’s Windows operating system still dominates on computers, but Apple’s macOS is in use by 17% of the global desktop computing population, according to StatCounter — and by 27% of U.S. computers, 29% of British computers, and 25% of Canadian computers. Businesses have long been even more Windows-centric, but macOS has found a place in several key segments: software development, creative and marketing work (such as image editing, video production, and layout), and website design and creation.

The Mac is a solid enterprise computer, despite the Windows bias prevalent in IT. And as more people work from home, the chances that an employee is using a Mac for business are now higher than ever.

But the reality is that Windows is the dominant corporate operating system, and that won’t change. So, can you have your macOS and Windows too? Yes, easily. You just need the right tool.

Your five options to run Windows on a Mac

For business use, you have three good options for running Windows 10, and often other operating systems, on your Mac. Unless otherwise noted, your Mac should be running at least macOS 10.13 High Sierra to use these tools, and your Mac should generally be a 2011 or later model (excluding early Mac Pros). If you plan to install macOS 11.0 Big Sur, due in fall 2020, wait until your chosen Windows-on-Mac tool supports it — an upgrade may be required.