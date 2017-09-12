Why would users need to know?

It's just a few years back, and this state government has decided to standardize on Microsoft's Internet Explorer as its web browser, according to a pilot fish in the know.

"This would be fine if it only applied to in-house applications," fish says. "But these folks also wrote web sites for the general public that were IE-specific.

"And they didn't put any warnings on the web pages saying that users should use IE.

"One specific problem was that the job postings pages showed two columns of jobs if one used IE, but showed only one column of jobs in Firefox -- and again, no warnings. So using Firefox, an applicant would never see half of the job openings.

"After all, if the state government standardized on IE, why would anyone use any other browser?"

