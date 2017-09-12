Apple's 2017 iPhone 8 (and iPhone X) event live blog

Today may, or may not, go down in Apple’s history as the date it set the scene for another decade of smartphone industry leadership. We'll know more after Apple's iPhone event, which begins today at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT (and 6 p.m. in the UK).

We’re expecting the new iPhone X and iPhone 8 range, an all-new Apple TV (with 4K video and improved gaming performance), and a truly smart Apple Watch with its own LTE connection.

Apple users may also learn much more about ARKit, Siri and improvements in the device’s built-in machine intelligence – and may even find out they'll get to use iOS 11 sooner than expected.

We're expecting to learn just how much faster iPhones still are than anything else in the industry and get the first official glimpse inside the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. And we expect (hope?) to hear that most of these systems will actually ship this month.

Will Apple’s introductions will capture the same market magic that have always defined its market-defining smartphone and helped its push into the enterprise? Join us as we report on Apple's big iPhone launch as it happens.

