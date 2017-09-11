11 tech breakthroughs that led to today’s smartphones

In this tenth year of the iPhone, and with a new model’s imminent release, people tend to concentrate on what we currently hold in our hands and what Apple has done to advance the smartphone device and user experience.

It’s true Apple has done many good things in making the smartphone the go-to device that it is today — from the UI to app store to enhanced security to screens, to voice control, etc. But it’s important to also look back and realize that many of the fundamental technologies that allow such breakthroughs came about years ago — before the iPhone was available — by some groundbreaking technology companies.

My point is not to belittle what Apple has done for the market. It has done an huge amount to reinvent the market in its own image and in the image of what its consumers want. But it’s also important to understand that the market was built on the shoulders of many that came before with their own innovations with their own contributions, and we should give them their due in making the smartphone what it is today.

Technology that created today's smartphone experience

What are some of the key underlying technologies that make our phone experience the compelling “device of choice” that it is today? And who were the pioneers that made them happen? Below are a few highlights of important steps in the evolution of the smartphone and the technologies we now often take for granted.

Cameras — Sharp introduced the first integrated camera phone in Japan in late 2000. Samsung also introduced one at about the same time. Both were very limited in capabilities and implementation. Since then, nearly every vendor of phones has integrated ever-increasing quality cameras in their devices. In fact, Nokia even staked its brand reputation for a while on how well it could take photos with its phone and deliver quality pictures with built-in editing. Embedded cameras made the smartphone the ubiquitous go-to device for the vast majority of photos. And we’ll likely continue to see advances in camera technology going forward, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D, as improving phone processor chips from key suppliers support it.

The above is a short list of technology breakthroughs along the path to our current generation of smartphones. Apple has done a masterful job aggregating and potentially improving technologies it didn’t necessarily invent and getting two plus two to equal more than four.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that its success was often not an industry first, but built on pioneers who implemented and experimented with cutting edge technologies, even if not always successfully. No doubt Apple will continue to give its customers a premium experience. But it will also very likely continue to borrow technology along the way. For that reason, we must continue to reward technology advancements no matter who makes them and not simply assume everything is being invented by the biggest players.