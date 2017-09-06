You can pick up Amazon Echo for VERY far below list price, if you're comfortable buying refurbished. Which you can be -- certified refurbished products are tested and certified to look and work like new, and come with warranties. Echo typically lists for $180, or $165 refurbished, but right now it looks like Amazon's letting them go for just $80. Amazon Echo is a hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. All you have to do is ask. Echo has seven microphones and beam forming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with 360° immersive sound. When you want to use Echo, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). See the certified refurbished Amazon Echo on Amazon.

This story, "Save A Whopping $100 on Amazon Echo Right Now By Going Refurbished - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.