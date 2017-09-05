Tech Talk: iPhone pricing, intent-based networks, GPS spoofing and smartwatches, oh my!

The latest episode of Tech Talk covered everything from whether the smartwatch market is dead (our four-member panel says no) to the vagaries of intent-based networking (machine learning hits the network!) to whether anyone would pay $1,000 for a new iPhone (yes) and GPS spoofing (it's a real thing).

About that last one, while GPS spoofing can be done, it's almost certainly not to blame for the recent rash of Navy collisions that have cost sailors their lives, according to CSO's Steve Ragan.

Joining Ragan for this episode's spirited discussion: Network World's Brandon Butler, Macworld's Mike Simon and Computerworld's Ken Mingis. (Helpful hint: Simon and Mingis are in the will-buy-a-new-iPhone-at-any-cost camp.)

If you want skip around among the topics we cover: