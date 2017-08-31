Six days late, Microsoft reveals the meaning of mystery patch KB 4033637

Last Friday, Microsoft pushed a patch down the Automatic Update chute. Like so many patches before it, KB 4033637 was completely undocumented. Those running Win10 1607 who hadn’t taken steps to block forced patches found they had a newly revised program running on their systems — and nobody had any idea what the patch actually did.

Informed conjecture said it was an update to the Compatibility Appraiser, to help Microsoft upgrade machines to newer versions of Windows. Other guesses were all over the map. On Reddit, a poster relates how he called Microsoft and was told that it’s a hush-hush security patch for Flash. Microsoft’s own Answers Forum is littered with posts blaming KB 4033637 for system freezes, second screen problems, installation hangs and more.

One customer who had the temerity to ask about the patch was told by a Microsoft employee:

May we know why you're asking for this specific update? Are you having issues with it? Can you tell us the OS Build version of your computer if possible?

Mind you, this guy just wanted to know what in the blue blazes Microsoft had pushed onto his machine.

Early this morning, Günter Born posted a link on his Born’s Tech and Windows World site, pointing to a new entry in Microsoft’s Knowledge Base. It says:

Updates to Windows 10, Version 1607 for update applicability: August 30, 2017 This update includes diagnostic and functional improvements for determining the applicability of updates in Windows 10 Version 1607. The files and resources in this update ensure that feature updates are installed seamlessly to improve the reliability and security of Windows 10. Devices will automatically get the update downloaded and installed through Windows Update.

That's all she wrote.

I don’t know how anyone can claim to run a moderately secure PC and have Automatic Update enabled.

