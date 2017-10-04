5 free IT help desk ticket systems

Whether you’re on the IT team at a company or work for a managed service provider (MSP), a help desk ticketing tool is a must for providing solid tech support. These applications give IT staff and end users a way to communicate about and track technical issues and questions.

Most ticketing systems targeted towards IT also provide asset management to help you track all the hardware and software deployed to users in the organization, and some even provide remote monitoring, management and patching capabilities.

With many free tools available, there’s no reason not to use IT ticketing software. If you don’t already have a help-desk product or are wanting to find another, consider the free options I discuss here. Most are limited-functionality free editions of for-pay products that make it easy to step up to a paid plan as your business grows, but there are some totally free services as well.