Microsoft dropped Windows or Office patches 14 days this month

Here are the patches I can find for Windows this month, not including the previews:
Win10 1703 – Aug. 8
Win10 1607 – Aug. 7, Aug. 8, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Aug. 28, Aug. 28, Aug. 29, Aug. 30
Win10 1507 and 1511 – Aug. 8, Aug. 25, Aug. 29
Win 8.1 – Aug. 8
Win7 – Aug. 8, Aug. 28, Aug. 30
Server 2016, Server 2012 R2, Server 2012 – Aug. 8, Aug. 28
WSUS 3.0 SP2 - Aug. 8, Aug. 28
.NET – Aug. 17 and one rumored for tonight, Aug. 31
Did I miss any?
Here’s the list for Office:
Office 2013, 2016 – Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 23
Office (365) client version 1707 – Aug. 7, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 24, Aug. 29
If I count correctly, those working with both Windows and Office had patches on 14 days this month – Aug. 1, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
None so far today. Lucky us.