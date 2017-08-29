Undocumented patch KB 4033637 pushed onto Win10 1607 machines

Continuing another banner month of screwed-up patches, many people running Windows 10 Anniversary Update, version 1607, report that an undocumented patch “Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems (KB4033637)” just rolled out the Automatic Update chute.

Woody Leonhard/IDG

Although KB 4033637 has a long history — try googling it — there doesn’t appear to be any official documentation. Blogger Günter Born traces its history to this entry from larryCG on the Microsoft Answers forum, dated July 24:

What does Windows 10 update KB4033637 do? I've searched using Bing, the MS website, and other search engines, but only get articles of Windows failing to update this.

A Microsoft rep then asks larryCG why he’s asking about it—imagine that. Wondering what a pushed patch is supposed to do.

Here are the facts. As of early this morning, my production Win10 1607 system shows that it wants to install KB 4033637. It won’t get installed because I have updates blocked. There’s no documentation for the update, and no hint about what it entails. No entry in the Microsoft Update catalog. No KB article. Nothing that I can find anyway.

Yet those of you with Automatic Update fully enabled on a Win10 1607 system likely have it on your machine.

Join us for commiseration on the AskWoody Lounge.