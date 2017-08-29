Must be one heck of an important trial going on...

Flashback to the 1990s, when this help desk pilot fish supports a county court's computer system -- including hundreds of green-screen terminals spread across the local area.

"I received a phone call from a courtroom at a remote location, reporting that their terminal wasn't working," says fish. "Since this was a courtroom and court was in session, this was a pretty serious issue that needed immediate resolution.

"I spent considerable time walking the courtroom clerk through various troubleshooting steps, but to no avail -- her terminal was still down.

"I finally asked her to trace the power cord to confirm that the terminal was plugged in.

"After a brief hesitation, she said that would be a little hard to do since the courtroom was rather dark. There was a power outage at the courthouse, and they were holding court by flashlight.

"I told her I was pretty sure I knew what the problem was..."

