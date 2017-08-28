Like the Camera and Microsoft switches, the Privacy Settings screen lets you control which Universal apps can access specific Windows features. The specific options, listed on the left of the screen, are as follows:
Notifications: Allow apps to look at and change what’s in your Notifications pane (er, “Action Center”) on the right side of the Windows desktop.
Speech, inking & typing: This setting is so complicated, it’s dissected in the next slide.
Account Info: Allow apps access to your name, picture, “and other account info.” My eyes bristle at phrases like “other account info.” I can’t find a definitive, official list of what “other” info is being offered by Windows to the apps that request it.
Contacts: In the background, Windows shares your Contacts list (from the People app) with other apps. Mail, Calendar, People and Phone all need access to Contacts — they have access to Contacts regardless of the setting — but by default Windows also enables access to Maps, Messaging, Photos, Skype, Twitter, Voice Recorder and Xbox.
Calendar: In a similar vein, Windows says that the Mail and Calendar apps always have access to your Calendar, and there’s no option to turn those Off. Windows also has Off switches for the People (Contacts) app and, oddly and inexplicably, Windows itself.
Call history: The Phone app always has access, but there are additional options that, by default, include Messaging and People.
Email: The Mail and Calendar apps always have access to view and send email, but by default People does as well.
Tasks: Mail and Calendar also always get access. Other apps that you install may get on the list.
Messaging: You can block apps from reading/sending text or MMS messages. The UWP Messaging app is allowed, by default, as are People and Skype.
Radios: Same idea, but for Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy. There’s a slider, turned On by default, marked “Share Window.” See this Answers forum post for more information.
Other devices: More of the same, this time for beacons and Xbox, some TVs and projectors.
It’s important to realize that these restrictions only apply to Universal (“UWP” or “Metro”) apps. If you use the desktop version of Skype, for example, none of these settings pertain.
Recommendation: Unless you need to allow a specific app access to a particular kind of data, turn them all Off.