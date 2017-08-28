Before you start working out the many kinks in your copy of Windows 10, you should consider whether you want to use a Microsoft account. I strongly recommend that you use an “Offline” account — formerly known as a “Local” account — every time you run Windows.

A Microsoft account is an email address that’s been registered with Microsoft. If you have a Hotmail, Outlook.com, or live.com email address, you already have a Microsoft account. You can turn any email address into a Microsoft account. Microsoft wants you to log on to Windows with a Microsoft account so it can offer you all sorts of conveniences – automatic logon to OneDrive and Mail, Calendar, People (contacts) and Edge, and much more. But the convenience comes at a price. When you use a Microsoft account, Microsoft keeps track of ev-er-y-thing you do – just like Google.

If you use an Offline account, you have to sign in to Mail and OneDrive and the like manually — assuming you want to use any of those apps. No harm done; Microsoft sees all in those arenas anyway. The only loss, really, is the synchronizing of Windows settings and Edge settings: Use a Microsoft account and the cloud Gods make sure changes on one computer carry over to another.

If you’re using a Microsoft account and want to switch to an Offline account, follow these simple steps:

Step 1. Click Start, then click on your picture. Windows brings up a pane marked Your info. If you’re using a Microsoft account, you see a link that says Manage my Microsoft account. (If you see a line that says Local account — note the old terminology — you’re already Local, and ready to roll.)

Step 2. On the right, click the link to Sign in with a local account instead. You see an admonishment (screenshot) that you need to save your work. Check all of your open apps and make sure the data’s saved.

Step 3. Type in your Microsoft account’s password and click Next. There’s a new pane that has you fill in a user name, password, and hint. If you want to be able to sign in without a password, just leave the Password fields blank.

Step 4. Click Next. The switcher says you’re almost done. Make sure all of your data is saved, and that you remember your new password.

Step 5. Click Sign out and finish. Windows reboots and invites you to sign in. Go ahead and use your new Local, er, Offline account. If Windows needs a Microsoft account — for example, if you want to get into your Mail using the Windows Mail app, or to access OneDrive — you’ll be prompted for a Microsoft account address and password. Easy. Your files stay where you put them (although you will have to log on to OneDrive again, if you use it), and you don’t have to re-install any apps.

Use that new Offline account all the time, especially as you step through the rest of this slideshow and make adjustments to your privacy settings.