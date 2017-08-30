23 tips for the care and feeding of Windows 10

Windows File History backs up your files. In fact, it backs up many versions of them. If you lose data, this can be a very handy tool – if you have it set up.
To use it, you need an external hard drive or network connection that leads to one.
Plug an external drive into your computer. If it doesn’t auto start, go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Backup, and choose “Add a drive.”
For a network drive, click “More options,” then Use Network Location, Add Network Location, and point to the drive.
To get at an earlier version of a file, right-click on it and choose Properties > Previous Versions. Windows walks you through finding and restoring it. If you want to restore an entire folder, right-click on the folder and choose Previous Versions.