Sneak a peek at the smartphone of tomorrow

Look around any gathering of people — anywhere at any time — and the utter ubiquity of smartphones is really quite startling. In just a few short years, the mobile phone has undergone a fast-forward evolution from a clamshell convenience to an omnipresent piece of communication technology. Considering that this transformation took only about a decade — the iPhone celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer — it stands to reason that the next 10 years are going to be interesting.

Here we take a look at ten areas of technology and design that will most likely inform the smartphone of tomorrow — and by tomorrow we mean five to fifteen years out. We're deliberately staying away from near-term developments — the specs on next year's phone cameras, say. And we're also avoiding the larger adjacent technologies that would require lists of their own — like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, real-time translation or advanced battery systems.

Instead, these are the core emerging technologies lurking in cutting-edge research labs and design departments, the developments that are most likely to make their way to your smartphone in coming years. Nobody can really forecast the future, but click through the following slides and you can get a pretty good idea of what's coming down the pike.