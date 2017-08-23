Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

65% off Etekcity 2 Pack Portable Collapsible LED Camping Lantern - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

camping lantern
Amazon

The Etekcity collapsible LED Lantern provides up to 12 hours of bright omnidirectional lighting for your surroundings. It’s lighter, brighter, and more portable than most flashlights while still featuring the rugged durability to withstand the outdoors. The military-grade exterior is water resistant for more practical use in a high range of environments. Save time, energy, and luggage weight with its simple design and practicality. The fold-out collapsible handles make the lantern portable and easy to hang. Keep it on a table or hanging on a branch to illuminate your environment, and the lantern will take care of the rest. Right now a 2-pack of lanterns, with batteries included, is discounted 65% to just $13.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "65% off Etekcity 2 Pack Portable Collapsible LED Camping Lantern - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon