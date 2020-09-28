This month's Windows and Office security patches: Bugs and solutions

What September’s patching frenzy lacked in fireworks, it more than compensated for in volume – and belligerence. Server 2016 hiccups on Security Options. Win10 version 2004 surprises – Lenovo still hasn’t fixed its Blue Screen-inducing Biometric Security setting; the TRIM function still tries to trim spinning hard disks; for some, Start goes wonky, Action Center disappears, and there’s the usual litany of odd, one-off bug reports.

As of early today, we’re still waiting for the Win10 version 2004 “optional, non-security, C/D/E Week” patch, but all of the other expected September patches are in.

Defrag woes in Win10 version 2004 largely fixed, but TRIM still nips

As I’ve mentioned many times, Windows 10 version 2004 shipped with a bug that causes the Windows Optimizer Drives defrag tool to skip updating the completion date on defrag runs. As a result, defrags occur much more frequently than necessary. Microsoft has known about the bug since January – months before 2004 shipped -- but didn’t bother to acknowledge it until a fix appeared this month.

This month’s fix, in the September cumulative update for Win10 version 2004, doesn’t fix another defrag bug. The still-outstanding bug has Windows run the TRIM function on hard disks. (TRIM should only be run on SSDs.) Again, Microsoft has known about the bug for many months. Again, it hasn’t been officially acknowledged.

Windows Server 2016 throws an MMC error