This month's Windows and Office security patches: Bugs and solutions

March was an unusually light patching month – all of Office only had one security patch – and there don’t appear to be any immediate patching worries. Just as in the past few months, Microsoft’s holding off on its second cumulative update for Windows 10 1809, raising hopes that it’s taking Win10 quality more seriously.

Win10 1809 deployment proceeded at a positively lethargic rate, even though Microsoft declared the OS fit for business consumption last week, leading to all sorts of speculation about the next-next update, Win10 version 1903, ultimately overtaking its younger sibling.

Dell’s Encryption Console gets clobbered by March’s Patch Tuesday Win10, 8.1, 7 patches

Dell has confirmed that every Windows patch in March – every one of them -- bowled over its Encryption Local Management Console. The only solution offered is to either roll back the March patch or upgrade to Dell Encryption 10.2.1.

Few individual users have the Encryption Console, but it’s not uncommon on corporate machines.

Win10 version 1809 second cumulative update still MIA

All of the Windows 10 versions had two cumulative updates in March, except for Win10 version 1809, the latest version of the last version of Windows. I take it as a hopeful sign that Microsoft’s spending more time to get the bugs ironed out before delivering the “optional non-security” Win10 patch. (It’s “optional” in the sense that you’ll only get it if you click on “Check for updates.”)

There are five irritating, acknowledged bugs in Win10 1809 that haven’t been fixed yet:

IE 11 authentication issues

Audio devices stop working unexpectedly

MSXML6 may freeze the system

Custom URI schemes may not work correctly

Windows Deployment Services PXE may not work

Other versions of Win10 have some of the same bugs, introduced by earlier patches.

Just what Windows 7 needs – another round of 'Get Windows 10' nags

We’re covering the demise of Windows 7 intently over on AskWoody. But there’s one thing you definitely don’t need – another nagging patch from Microsoft. KB 4493132, a Win7 patch that does nothing bug nag, is definitely worth skipping.

We have some late-breaking news from Michael Horowitz that Win7 now has a scheduled task called refreshgwxconfig-B that seems to be associated with the widely despised “Get Windows X” campaign. It’s not clear at this point where the unwanted task came from.

Win10 1809 now ready for prime time, with 1903 on its heels

Microsoft changes its Windows updating terminology capriciously and with absolutely no consideration for settings baked into earlier versions of Win10. But never mind. With word from on high that Win10 version 1809 has been deemed worthy of business deployment, we also have assurances that we’ll get similar confirmation for Win10 versions from 1903 onward. (And that makes me wonder whether we’ll have yet another change in terminology soon.)

In general, March’s patches seem quite tame. Let’s hope that’s the new normal.

