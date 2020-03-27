Windows 10 version 2004: Key enterprise features

Microsoft’s next Windows 10 feature update, code-named 20H1, is coming very soon. We don’t know exactly when it will be released or what its official name will be, but its version number will be 2004.

Unlike some previous Windows 10 feature updates, version 2004 doesn’t introduce a bunch of major new features. But it does include several useful tweaks to the ways business users and admins interact with the OS, such as the option of signing in without a password, an improved interface for 2-in-1 PCs, and a Cortana reboot that puts productivity first.

Read on for the ways that version 2004 helps make daily work in Windows 10 better.

Cortana means business

Cortana has undergone a soft reboot in version 2004. Microsoft has shifted the focus of its digital assistant away from home users to office workers. In fact, Microsoft has killed many of Cortana’s features and functions that were meant for the home user, such as the ability to control music apps and home tech devices.

Now the emphasis is on using Cortana to assist you for work, mostly with Office 365. You can speak to Cortana or type into its query box for personal productivity tasks such as finding a document, sending an email, or scheduling a meeting. You can also request that it add an item to a to-do list, set a reminder, or update you on your schedule.