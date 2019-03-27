Windows 10 April 2019 Update: Key enterprise features

It’s almost time for the next big Windows 10 update. Code-named “19H1” (for 2019, first half), the release is expected to arrive in April as version 1903, with “April 2019 Update” as its official name.

At first glance, there doesn't appear to be a whole lot that's new in the April 2019 Update. But several of these “little things” could affect the way you use a Windows 10 PC daily for work, or how you manage PCs in your office.

Here are a handful of useful features that have shown up in the previews of the April 2019 Update over the last several months. (Please note that Microsoft may decide not to include some of these features in the final release.) In addition, we’ve called out a few other new Windows 10 features that are not part of the April 2019 Update but that business users and IT admins should know about.

(See the subsequent pages of this story for key enterprise features introduced in earlier Windows 10 feature updates.)