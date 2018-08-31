Windows 10 October 2018 Update: Key enterprise features

The upcoming version of Windows 10, which industry watchers expect will arrive in October, has many monikers. Its version number is 1809, its code name is Redstone 5, and its official post-launch name, announced by Microsoft at IFA Berlin, is the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

We’ve been tracking the Insider Preview builds of version 1809 as they’ve rolled out. It’s clear that this release was designed mainly to improve and tweak the operating system. Yet Microsoft did add several new features to it. Most are small, but some are major. Here’s a look at 10 new features that could come in handy for business users and IT pros.

(See the subsequent pages of this story for key enterprise features in earlier Windows 10 updates.)

1. New clipboard tool with expanded features

One of the first keyboard shortcuts any Windows user learns is that pressing the Ctrl + V lets you paste an image or text from the clipboard. With this shortcut you can only paste the most recent item copied to the clipboard and can’t go back to earlier ones.

But Windows 10 version 1809 introduces a new clipboard tool that’s triggered when you press the Windows key + V. This tool shows a history of the text and images you've cut or copied to the Windows clipboard, letting you go back to any item (not just the most recent) to paste it.

Howard Wen / IDG The new Clipboard tool lets you search through everything you’ve copied to the clipboard and select any item to paste it.

This clipboard also syncs across multiple Windows 10 PCs that are signed in with the same user account. For example, items you copy to the clipboard on a Windows 10 PC you use at home can be retrieved on your Windows 10 PC at the office.

These two functions have to be turned on. In the Settings app, go to System > Clipboard and select “Clipboard history” and “Sync across devices.”