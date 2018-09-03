Enterprise mobility 2018: UEM is the next step

Get ready for some significant changes in the way enterprises manage their growing fleets of mobile devices — and in the technologies they use to provide that management.

A number of trends are impacting the market and vendors’ enterprise mobility management (EMM) platforms, according to experts who follow the latest mobile developments.

“Enterprise mobility is at an interesting inflection point,” says Adam Holtby, a research analyst at Ovum. Device management capabilities, specifically those that help organizations secure devices running mobile operating systems, have been the core driver of interest in enterprise mobility products up to this point.

“However, new capabilities are set to further increase the value of enterprise mobility solutions,” Holtby says. “App management and development, next-generation policy management, data and identity protection, security, machine learning, and mobile analytics are all examples of capabilities that are driving interest in enterprise mobility solutions.”

Moving toward UEM

The most compelling advancement is that of unified endpoint management (UEM), a strategic approach that unifies and centralizes how enterprises manage an estate of deployed devices. Experts say EMM is gradually evolving into UEM.

“We are a still a way off from UEM becoming mainstream, but it will certainly have big appeal to organizations,” Holtby says. Mobility is transformative when the data and insight that can be gathered from the mobile workforce are used to optimize the way that people work, improving workflows and helping make tasks more efficient, Holtby says. “The single, unified view of the devices and apps being utilized by a workforce provided by UEM platforms enables organizations to reimagine working practices,” he says.