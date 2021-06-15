Enterprise mobility 2021: UEM becomes key to the hybrid workplace

The push toward unified endpoint management (UEM), a technology strategy that emerged a few years ago and became especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote work, will likely play a major role in the coming months. Many workers have begun returning to their employers’ offices at least part of the time, and a new, hybrid work model is emerging post-pandemic.

UEM, an approach that unifies and centralizes how enterprises manage devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, is an extension of mobile management technology that has evolved from enterprise mobility management (EMM) platforms, which in turn grew out of mobile device management (MDM) products. UEM delivers a comprehensive approach to managing all kinds of devices in the enterprise, so is a natural fit for the hybrid workplace.

“Across the world, the way people work has changed significantly,” says Adam Holtby, principal analyst at consulting firm Omdia. “Mobility has been the central theme of this change, with businesses across the globe embracing remote and flexible work styles at an unprecedented speed and scale.”

For many, the shift to remote and fluid work styles will be a permanent one, Holtby says, and businesses must act now to ensure that the right technologies, services, and processes are in place to support the new ways of working.

“Workplace mobility is nothing new, but in 2021 it will rise in priority as enterprises look to invest in capabilities that help secure and enable a more flexible workforce,” Holtby says.