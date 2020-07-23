Enterprise mobility 2020: In a pandemic, UEM to the rescue

Enterprise mobility has taken on a whole new meaning during the past several months. Working remotely has become the norm, which means users are relying on a range of devices and apps like never before.

Some key questions for IT leaders to consider: What impact are the changes brought on by the pandemic and resulting economic downturn likely to have on mobile technology going forward? And how can enterprise mobility strategies and tools help organizations, both now and in the long run?

[ Free download: 2020 EMM vendor comparison chart ]

Accelerating UEM

One major mobility trend that will likely continue is the rise of unified endpoint management (UEM), a strategic approach that unifies and centralizes the way organizations manage their deployed devices, including phones, tablets, PCs and even Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It’s a logical extension of mobile management tools that started with mobile device management (MDM), incorporated mobile application management (MAM), and expanded through enterprise mobility management (EMM) platforms. UEM offers a comprehensive approach to managing devices in the enterprise.

Having vastly more stay-at-home workers, combined with curtailed IT budgets, will accelerate the trend toward UEM, says Chris Silva, vice president and analyst at Gartner. The firm has revised its guidance around the importance and timing of UEM from a key program to consider in 2020 to a project that should already be underway.