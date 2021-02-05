How to fix five Windows 10 headaches

When it made its debut in 2015, Windows 10 fixed several problems that were endemic in earlier versions of Windows — notably Windows 8 — and Microsoft has steadily improved Windows 10 since then. But it’s still far from a perfect operating system and has its share of headaches.

Looking through various user discussions (and tapping our own experiences) we’ve identified five problems that a lot of people are complaining about: frequent, inconveniently timed Windows 10 updates; lost disk space; sluggish boot times; annoying notifications; and problems with the Start menu.

But don’t worry, help is on the way. We’ve researched ways to take care of these issues (or at least make them a little less irritating). Here are some solutions that will make Windows 10 more pleasant to use.

Note that we have updated this story for the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2. If you haven’t made the move to that version of Windows 10, things might look or work a bit differently for you.

1. Take control of Windows 10 updates