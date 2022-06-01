Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: Which has better management tools?

When you choose a productivity platform like Microsoft 365/Office 365 or Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), the main focus is on the platform’s functionality: Does it do the job you need?

That’s of course critical, but once you choose a platform, you have to manage it. That’s why management capabilities should be part of your evaluation of a productivity and collaboration platform, not only its user-facing functionality.

As Google’s and Microsoft’s products have matured, so have their administrative capabilities — and the way those functions are exposed to the admin. Let’s take a look at several facets of each office suite from the admin experience perspective.

Before we begin, a note about Microsoft’s productivity tools: In mid-2020, Microsoft rebranded many of its Office 365 plans; all small business and consumer subscriptions are now Microsoft 365 plans. At the enterprise level, the company continues to offer both Office 365 plans, which include the main Office productivity apps and services, and Microsoft 365 plans, which add Windows and enhanced security measures to the mix. (Old plans from years ago that have been continually paid for may use legacy names or a confusing mix of letters, numbers, and the words “Microsoft” and “Office.”) This story uses “Microsoft 365” as shorthand for both Office 365 and Microsoft 365 plans, and it covers both small business and enterprise plans.

Admin console UI