The evolution of the MacBook

A major tool for college students and creative professionals alike, Apple’s laptops have dominated the way users approach productivity on the go.

The MacBook line debuted in 1991 -- though there have been a variety of different naming conventions and models over the years ; Apple highlighted the latest iteration of its popular portables during its October 2018 rollout of the 2018 MacBook Air. (The Air also got a modest update earlier this month.) From the original PowerBook to the newest MacBook Pro and the Air, we explore the evolution of Apple's laptops and the innovative changes each generation brought.