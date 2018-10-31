The evolution of the MacBook

A major tool for college students and creative professionals alike, Apple’s laptops have dominated the way users approach productivity on the go.

The MacBook turned 25 two years ago -- though there have been a variety of different naming conventions and models over the years -- and Apple recently highlighted the latest iteration of its popular portables during its October rollout of the 2018 MacBook Air. From the PowerBook to the MacBook Pro and the Air, we explore the evolution of Apple's laptops and the innovative changes each generation brought.