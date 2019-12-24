Tips for new tech devices

Tech gear is a perennially popular holiday gift. If you're the proud owner of a new phone, tablet, computer or other device — or you provide tech support for family and friends with new devices — we're here to help.
Check out and share these stories, which can help you get the most out of a new Android or iOS device, Chromebook, Mac, or Windows PC.
Android devices
Android apps: Best of the best
Our Android expert highlights the standout apps in the categories that matter most to busy professionals: office apps, privacy and security apps, email and texting apps, note-taking apps, apps for team collaboration, apps for organizing your life, and more.
Android Pie: 30 advanced tips and tricks
Android 10 may be the talk of the town, but for the vast majority of phones right now, Android 9 — better known as Pie — is still the most current software available. And it's not too late to make the most of it.
10 hidden tricks for making the most of Android 10’s gestures
Got a phone that shipped with Android 10? Fly around the device with these easy-to-miss advanced shortcuts for Google's latest gesture system.
How to get Android 10’s hidden features on any phone today
New phone didn’t come with Android 10? Try out two of the new OS’s most interesting and elusive elements on any Android device.
iPhone to Android: The ultimate switching guide
Here's everything you need to successfully switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or any other Android device.
13 easy ways to cut back on data use in Android
Trimming back your Android data use can save you or your employer a bundle on your phone bill — and with little downside. So what are you waiting for?
Android file transfer: How to move data between your phone and computer
Moving files from your Android device to a Windows PC or Mac (and vice versa) doesn't have to be difficult — or dependent on any cloud services.
How to back up Android devices: The complete guide
Make sure all your important data is always synced and protected with this easy-to-follow Android backup guide.
How to print and scan with Android
Handle paper documents like a pro with this simple guide to Android printing and scanning.
Android security checkup: 16 steps to a safer phone
Android security doesn't have to be a source of stress. These level-headed steps are all you need to keep the boogeyman at bay.
Android security: Analysis, advice, and next-level knowledge
Find even more Android security tips and techniques, along with a healthy dose of clear-eyed analysis, at this comprehensive collection of resources.
16 wireless chargers for iPhones and Android devices
We've compiled a list of Qi-enabled chargers — including the Google Pixel Stand — for wirelessly charging an iPhone or Android device.
16 multi-device wireless chargers for Android and iOS
Want to charge more than one device at a time? Check out these wireless chargers.
8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse
With just a handful of easy adjustments, your Android phone can become a lean, mean productivity machine.
20 great uses for an old Android device
We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to good use.
For even more Android know-how, see 12 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2019 and keep up with all things Android at our Android Intelligence blog.
iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches
24+ iOS 13 tips to help you be more productive
Here's a curated selection of some of the better iOS 13 tips for mobile warriors on the go.
16+ iPhone tips to get things done faster
A short collection our Apple blogger's favorite iPhone tips to get things done a little quicker.
12+ essential iPad productivity tips
These iPad tips should help you get things done more efficiently.
19+ brilliant Apple Watch tricks and tips
Are you getting everything you can from your Apple Watch?
10+ tips for better iPhone battery life
There's nothing worse than running out of power when you're trying to get somewhere or need to get work done. Here's how to stave off that situation.
13+ iOS 13/iPadOS features you might not know about
Apple's latest mobile OS includes a variety of less well-known improvements, enhancements and features. Here are some you might not know about (yet).
How to stay as private as possible on Apple's iPad and iPhone
Use Apple's tools to protect your privacy on an iOS device.
How to use Apple’s new (and much better) Reminders app
Apple has made some excellent improvements to the Reminders application for Macs, iPhones and iPads, though you need to upgrade all the devices you use with the system to get the most from it.
16 multi-device wireless chargers to replace Apple’s defunct AirPower
Disappointed that Apple’s long-promised AirPower wireless multi-device charging pad never made it to market? Check out these alternatives.
6 productivity-enhancing apps for Apple’s iPhone
Enterprise iPhone users can increase their productivity using these iOS apps, including Slack, Trello, and OmniFocus.
31 always useful Apple productivity tips
These should help you get more from your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch.
How to fix iCloud when it stops working
When iCloud goes wrong, follow this checklist of steps to try to make it better.
How to create location-based reminders on an iPhone
Apple’s iPhones can make sure you’ll remember to get things done when you are in the right place at the right time.
How to use your iPad Pro as a laptop replacement
Apple’s iPad Pro has evolved into a powerful productivity solution for enterprise users. Learn what equipment and software you need in order to use it instead of a laptop when on the road.
Keep up with all things Apple at our Apple Holic blog.
Chromebooks
Chromebook cheat sheet: How to get started
Got a new Chromebook? This guide will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of Chromebook apps and figure out how to make the most of Chrome OS.
65 Chromebook tips for maximum productivity
Supercharge your Chrome OS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.
Android apps for Chromebooks: The essentials
Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.
22 worthwhile ways to use Google Assistant on a Chromebook
Google Assistant is finally working its way into the fabric of Chrome OS, and it's bringing with it some interesting new possibilities.
4 noteworthy new features worth finding on your Chromebook
Chromebook owners, start your engines: These four features will help you focus better and work more efficiently.
How Chrome OS Virtual Desks can change the way you work
Virtual desktops hold a lot of hidden value for anyone who's serious about productivity.
10 easy steps to make Chrome faster and more secure
Looking to speed up Chrome? Give us 10 minutes, and we'll give you a noticeably better browsing experience.
Linux apps on Chrome OS: An easy-to-follow guide
Linux apps can expand your Chromebook's capabilities and open up all sorts of interesting options — but first, you have to know where to begin.
The best Linux apps for Chromebooks
Make your Chromebook even more capable with this carefully selected set of Linux apps for expanding Chrome OS's potential as a business tool.
Crank up your Chromebook's cloud-connecting power
With a few simple tweaks, your Chromebook can become an even more connected part of your cloud-centric setup.
How to turn any website into a custom Chrome OS app
A handy hack for customizing your Chromebook and bringing native app-like experiences to your favorite sites and services.
A time-saving typing tool that works anywhere in Chrome
Reclaim wasted time and watch your efficiency soar with this spectacularly useful cross-platform add-on.
2 USB-C adapters worth considering for your Chromebook
Got a Chromebook? These two USB-C adapters will almost certainly come in handy.
For more about Chromebooks and Chrome OS, see our Chrome OS: Tips, tools, and other Chromebook intelligence page.
Macs
28 keyboard shortcuts Mac users need to know
This collection of keyboard shortcuts for macOS can help users get the most from their iMacs, MacBook Pro and MacBook laptops.
13+ macOS Catalina enhancements you’ll want to use
Here's what you should know to get the most from Apple's latest Mac operating system.
10 macOS Catalina features you might not know about
Catalina offers new tools for Spaces, Activity Viewer, screen tinting and text zooming, among other new talents.
How to use Voice Control in macOS Catalina
Here's an introductory guide to using your voice to control your Mac once you upgrade to the latest version of macOS.
10+ essential Siri tips for productive Macs
Do more with Siri on your Mac.
5 Dock tips most Mac users need
Most Mac users still use the Dock at least some of the time, so here are a few tips that may help you get even more out of using it.
How to use your Mac safely in public places
If you use your Mac in public places, it makes sense to take precautions against theft, loss, and hacks.
Do Apple devices need anti-virus software?
The nature of cyber attacks is changing, and traditional perimeter defenses aren't as effective as before. Your best option is anti-virus combined with other security tactics.
How to use AirDrop with iOS and macOS
Here's how to turn on AirDrop and use it to move files between an iPhone and a Mac.
Windows PCs
Windows 10 cheat sheet
New to Windows 10? Get to know the interface, features and shortcuts.
Top 35 free apps for Windows 10
Sometimes good things come in free packages. From backup to productivity tools, here are the best of the best for Windows 10.
5 hidden Windows 10 features you should be using
They may not get much press, but these powerful built-in Windows 10 tools can help you work smarter.
How to protect your privacy in Windows 10
Worried about possible privacy problems in Windows 10? This story offers some quick and easy ways to protect your data.
Get the most out of Cortana
Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana can make your life easier and more efficient — if you know how to really take advantage of it.
10 classic but essential (and free!) utilities for Windows 10
You can get more from Windows 10 by adding these useful tools.
13 ways to speed up your Windows 10 PC
Want Windows 10 to run faster? Take a few minutes to try out these tips, and your machine will be zippier and less prone to performance and system issues.
How to handle Windows 10 updates
Find out how to defer, pause or stop Windows 10 updates entirely, how to uninstall troublesome updates, and a few other update tricks.
How to fix six Windows 10 headaches
Microsoft's latest OS is a lot better than its predecessor, but it still has some annoying quirks. We help you solve them.
How to protect Windows 10 PCs from ransomware
Ransomware is running rampant these days, but there are several ways Windows 10 users and admins can protect their PCs. Here’s what to do.