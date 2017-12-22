Tips for new tech devices

Tech gear is a perennially popular holiday gift. If you're the proud owner of a new phone, tablet, computer or other device — or you provide tech support for family and friends with new devices — we're here to help.

Check out and share these stories, which can help you get the most out of a new Android or iOS device (including the new iPhone X), Chromebook, Mac, Windows PC, Apple Watch, Alexa device or Apple TV.

Android devices

16 time-saving Android shortcuts

Give your mobile productivity a boost with these easy-to-master Android shortcuts.

8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse

With just a handful of easy adjustments, your Android phone can become a lean, mean productivity machine.

30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's features with this thorough collection of Android 7.0 and 7.1 tips.

Oh, Oreo! 8 things to try when you get Android 8.0

So you've got Android 8.0 on your phone — now what? Take a bite out of Oreo with these tasty must-try features.

No Android 8.0? Here's how to get Oreo features on any phone today

New phone didn’t come with Android 8.0? Follow these tips and enjoy a taste of Oreo's finest features on any Android device.

The smarter way to search on Android

Find what you need faster and more effectively with this handy Android search hack.

6 efficiency-enhancing Android apps

These clever tools save you time so you can get straight to work.

The best note-taking apps for Android

Note-takers, take note: Whether you want gobs of features or uber-simplicity, these are the best apps for collecting and managing info on Android.

4 hidden shortcuts for typing faster on Android

Some handy tricks that can save you time when typing on your Android phone or tablet.

Android file transfer: How to move data between your phone and computer

Moving files from your Android device to a Windows PC or Mac (and vice versa) doesn't have to be difficult — or dependent on any cloud services.

iPhone to Android: The ultimate switching guide

Here's everything you need to successfully switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or any other Android device.

Android security audit: An 11-step checklist

Android security doesn't have to be a source of stress. These easy-to-follow steps are all you need to keep the boogeyman at bay.

How to back up Android devices: The complete guide

Make sure all your important data is always synced and protected with this easy-to-follow Android backup guide.

The paranoid Android traveler’s data-protection checklist

When you’re going overseas with your Android hardware, make sure corporate data is secure when crossing the border.

How to securely erase your Android device in 4 steps

Securely wiping an Android device isn't difficult, but there are some critical steps you don't want to overlook.

20 great uses for an old Android device

We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to good use.

For even more Android tips, see 20 Android tips and tricks you shouldn't miss from 2017. And keep up with all things Android at our Android Intelligence blog.

iPhones and iPads

The iPhone X getting-started guide

New iPhone X owner? Learn to use all the new gestures and take control of Face ID with this simple iPhone X user guide.

10 wireless chargers for Apple's iPhone X

We've compiled a list of Qi-enabled chargers that will pair perfectly with Apple's newest phone, as well as the iPhone 8 or 8+ and various Android devices.

iOS guide: How to use Apple Pay Cash

How to set up and use Apple Pay Cash to send and receive money using an iPhone, iPad or even Apple Watch.

10+ ARKit apps you’ll want to use today

App developers are doing some fascinating things with Apple’s new ARKit augmented reality platform.

The 50+ best features in iOS 11

With new apps like Files, a desktop-like Dock and countless smaller tweaks and advances, Apple's new mobile OS offers plenty of enhancements.

Strong and stable: The iOS security guide

Apple’s smartphones are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your iPhone (or iPad) is as secure as possible.

How to switch from Android to iPhone

Our step-by-step tutorial will get all your Android content onto your new iPhone easily.

20+ iPhone tips you’ll use frequently

Some lesser-known but very useful iPhone tips.

8 useful iPhone tips for busy professionals

When time is short, when you’re under the cosh, when life is full of project deadlines, these tips will help you stay focused and get things done.

16 essential iOS typing tips for iPad and iPhone

You will be so much more productive when typing in iOS with these essential skills.

How to manage and use iOS Notifications

Configure your alerts to make them more useful and secure.

How to improve Mac, iPhone & iPad battery life in 26 tips

Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

17 iPad tips and secrets you’ll use

iPad-only tips are hard to find, so here’s a short collection.

10+ iOS 11 iPad Pro productivity tips

Apple’s iPad Pro has become an even more effective productivity tool, providing its own combination of portability and computational ability.

How to securely erase an iPhone in just 3 steps

Apple makes it relatively easy to wipe data from an iPhone, but there are several steps to consider before you erase everything. Here’s what to do.

16 ways to use your old iPhone after you upgrade

It can be a remote control, a music system, an in-car computer and much more.

Keep up with all things Apple at our Apple Holic blog.

Chromebooks

40 Chromebook tips for maximum productivity

Supercharge your Chrome OS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.

Android apps for Chromebooks

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

Reality check: Can you use a Chromebook for work?

Some fresh perspective on a Chromebook's capabilities for professionals.

2 USB-C adapters worth considering for your Chromebook

Got a Chromebook? These two USB-C adapters will almost certainly come in handy.

2 handy yet hidden Chromebook security features

Chromebook security gets simpler with these ultra-useful but off-the-beaten-path options.

VPNs on a Chromebook: A scorecard of VPN providers

Interested in using a VPN on a Chromebook? Our defensive computing expert lists VPN providers that do and do not support Chrome OS.

How to print documents from your Chromebook

Printing from a Chromebook requires either a Google Cloud Print Ready printer, or another computer and a little effort.

For more about Chromebooks and Chrome OS, see The top Chromebook tips (and more!) of 2017.

Macs

40 tips to get the most from your Mac (and macOS 'High Sierra')

Whether you have an iMac or a MacBook Pro, there are a variety of ways to turn Apple’s hardware/software combo into a productivity powerhouse.

19 keyboard shortcuts Mac users need

This collection of keyboard shortcuts for macOS can help users get the most from their iMacs, MacBook Pro and MacBook laptops.

Lock it down: The macOS security guide

Apple’s systems are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your Mac is as secure as possible.

How to speed up a Mac in 11 tips

Every Mac user needs to learn a few simple steps they can take to tweak a little more performance from their Apple machine.

How to improve Mac, iPhone & iPad battery life in 26 tips

Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

10+ Apple MacBook Pro Touchbar tips

Here are some handy tips to help you get more from your Touchbar.

5 must-have MacBook Pro (2017) accessories

After working with some of the software and accessories for the latest MacBook Pro, blogger Jonny Evans recommends five items he thinks you’ll find useful.

The paranoid Mac traveler’s 10-point data protection checklist

When you’re going overseas, make sure corporate data isn’t vulnerable at the border.

12 improvements in High Sierra's Photos app for Mac

Whether you're an enterprise or consumer user, you'll want to learn how to use the new features in your Mac’s Photos application.

The essential guide to using Siri on a Mac

“Hey Siri, what can you do?” lets you find out a lot of things, but for even more ideas take a look at this collection. Written for macOS Sierra, the tips are still relevant for macOS High Sierra.

Troubleshooting AirPort and Mac Wi-Fi problems

Bad internet connection? Don’t worry: Just follow these simple instructions to resolve most problems.

Windows PCs

Windows 10 cheat sheet

New to Windows 10? Get to know the interface, features and shortcuts.

How to replace Edge as the default browser in Windows 10 — and why you should

Just because Microsoft wants you to use the Edge browser doesn’t mean you have to. Here’s how to make Chrome, Firefox or another your primary browser in Windows 10.

Top 30 free apps for Windows 10

Sometimes good things come in free packages. From backup to productivity tools, here’s the best of the best for Win10.

7 ways to speed up your Windows 10 PC

Want Windows 10 to run faster? Take a few minutes to try out these tips, and your machine will be zippier and less prone to performance and system issues.

How to protect your privacy in Windows 10

Worried about possible privacy problems in Windows 10? This story offers some quick and easy ways to protect your data.

Get the most out of Cortana

Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana can make your life easier and more efficient — if you know how to really take advantage of it.

The paranoid Windows traveler’s data-protection checklist

Going overseas with your Windows laptop? Make sure corporate data is secure when crossing the border.

How to choose the right Windows 10 release channel

Individual users and IT administrators alike are confused by the options Microsoft offers for Windows 10 updates. Here’s help choosing the best update method for yourself or your business.

8 steps to install Windows 10 patches like a pro

Tired of the bugs in Microsoft’s pushed patches? Here’s how to take control in Windows 10.

Disable autoplay settings in Windows 10 (video)

Use the AutoPlay settings to keep malicious files from downloading to your PC. Here's how.

Use Windows 10's Battery Saver to squeeze more life out of your laptop (video)

Settings for screen brightness, low-power mode and more will help you last longer on a charge.

Support family and friends with Windows 10’s Quick Assist app

Finally, if you support other Windows 10 users, a new remote-access tool makes it easy to help another person with their computer.

Apple Watch

7 things you’ll want to try first with your Apple Watch

Here are some of the first things you’ll want to do with that brand-new Apple Watch.

12 Apple Watch tips for busy people

This short collection should help you get more done, faster.

15 Apple Watch tricks you’ll want to use

How can a device you wear on your wrist have so many hidden features? Here are a few you may not have seen before.

Apple TV and Alexa devices

8 Apple TV tips you need today

Get more from your Apple TV with these tips.

9 Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap devices can do more than just check the weather and sling playlists.

How to really customize your Alexa Flash Briefing

If you have a favorite news source that you want to add to Alexa, here's how to do it.

Video: Coding for Alexa

To most users, Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more than play music, turn on the lights or tell you the weather.