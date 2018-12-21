Tips for new tech devices

Tech gear is a perennially popular holiday gift. If you're the proud owner of a new phone, tablet, computer or other device — or you provide tech support for family and friends with new devices — we're here to help.
Check out and share these stories, which can help you get the most out of a new Android or iOS device, Chromebook, Mac, or Windows PC.
Android devices
Android apps: Best of the best
Our Android expert highlights the standout apps in the categories that matter most to busy professionals: office apps, privacy and security apps, email and texting apps, note-taking apps, apps for team collaboration, apps for organizing your life, and more.
16 time-saving Android shortcuts
Give your mobile productivity a boost with these easy-to-master Android shortcuts.
8 ways to turn Android into a productivity powerhouse
With just a handful of easy adjustments, your Android phone can become a lean, mean productivity machine.
Android Oreo: 18 advanced tips and tricks
Turn your productivity up a notch with these next-level tips for Google's Android Oreo (8.0 and 8.1) software.
Android 9 answers: 20 fast fixes for common Pie problems
Solve all your Android 9 irritations with these easy-to-follow fixes for common Pie problems.
How to get Android-Pie-like features on any phone right now
New phone didn’t come with Android 9? Try these add-ons and enjoy a taste of Pie's finest features on any Android device.
iPhone to Android: The ultimate switching guide
Here's everything you need to successfully switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or any other Android device.
14 easy ways to cut back on data use in Android
Trimming back your Android data use can save you or your employer a bundle on your phone bill — and with little downside. So what are you waiting for?
How to get smarter missed call reminders on Android
Make missed calls much easier to manage with this simple Android enhancement.
Android file transfer: How to move data between your phone and computer
Moving files from your Android device to a Windows PC or Mac (and vice versa) doesn't have to be difficult — or dependent on any cloud services.
How to back up Android devices: The complete guide
Make sure all your important data is always synced and protected with this easy-to-follow Android backup guide.
Android security audit: An easy-to-follow checklist
Android security doesn't have to be a source of stress. These level-headed steps are all you need to keep the boogeyman at bay.
Android security: Analysis, advice, and next-level knowledge
Find even more Android security tips and techniques, along with a healthy dose of clear-eyed analysis, at this comprehensive collection of resources.
20 great uses for an old Android device
We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to good use.
For even more Android know-how, see 18 Android tips you shouldn't miss from 2018 and keep up with all things Android at our Android Intelligence blog.
iPhones and iPads
8 things you’ll want to try first with your iPhone XS
Did you just unwrap a brand-new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Here's what you need to know about it.
The best 300+ iOS tips from 2018
This comprehensive list of top tips for iPhone and iPad users from blogger Jonny Evans will set you up for a productive 2019.
16 wireless chargers for iPhones and Android devices
We've compiled a list of Qi-enabled chargers — including the Google Pixel Stand — designed for use with Apple's latest iPhones and various Android devices.
6 productivity-enhancing apps for Apple’s iPhone
Enterprise iPhone users can increase their productivity using these iOS apps, including Slack, Trello, and OmniFocus.
How to fix iCloud when it stops working
When iCloud goes wrong, follow this checklist of steps to try to make it better.
How to create location-based reminders on an iPhone
Apple’s iPhones can make sure you’ll remember to get things done when you are in the right place at the right time.
How to use your iPad Pro as a laptop replacement
Apple’s iPad Pro has evolved into a powerful productivity solution for enterprise users. Learn what equipment and software you need in order to use it instead of a laptop when on the road.
How to improve Mac, iPhone & iPad battery life in 26 tips
Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Strong and stable: The iOS security guide
Apple’s smartphones are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your iPhone (or iPad) is as secure as possible.
How to switch from Android to iPhone
Our step-by-step tutorial will get all your Android content onto your new iPhone easily.
16 essential iOS typing tips for iPad and iPhone
You will be so much more productive when typing in iOS with these essential skills.
How to securely erase an iPhone in just 3 steps
Apple makes it relatively easy to wipe data from an iPhone, but there are several steps to consider before you erase everything. Here’s what to do.
16 ways to use your old iPhone after you upgrade
It can be a remote control, a music system, an in-car computer and much more.
Keep up with all things Apple at our Apple Holic blog.
Chromebooks
65 Chromebook tips for maximum productivity
Supercharge your Chrome OS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.
Android apps for Chromebooks: The essentials
Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.
Crank up your Chromebook's cloud-connecting power
With a few simple tweaks, your Chromebook can become an even more connected part of your cloud-centric setup.
2 handy yet hidden Chromebook security features
Chromebook security gets simpler with these ultra-useful but off-the-beaten-path options.
How to turn any website into a custom Chrome OS app
A handy hack for customizing your Chromebook and bringing native app-like experiences to your favorite sites and services.
A time-saving typing tool that works anywhere in Chrome
Reclaim wasted time and watch your efficiency soar with this spectacularly useful cross-platform add-on.
8 noteworthy new features worth finding on your Chromebook
These hidden gems will make Chrome OS more versatile and powerful. Here's how to put them to good use.
2 USB-C adapters worth considering for your Chromebook
Got a Chromebook? These two USB-C adapters will almost certainly come in handy.
Linux apps on Chrome OS: An easy-to-follow guide
Linux apps can expand your Chromebook's capabilities and open up all sorts of interesting options — but first, you have to know where to begin.
For more about Chromebooks and Chrome OS, see 2018's most important Chrome OS advice and analysis, and stay up to date by keeping an eye on our Chrome OS: Tips, tools, and other Chromebook intelligence page.
Macs
The 100+ best Mac tips from 2018
This comprehensive list of top Mac tips from blogger Jonny Evans will set you up for a productive 2019.
Lock it down: The macOS security guide
Apple’s systems are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your Mac is as secure as possible.
How to speed up a Mac in 11 tips
Every Mac user needs to learn a few simple steps they can take to tweak a little more performance from their Apple machine.
How to improve Mac, iPhone & iPad battery life in 26 tips
Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
How to use AirDrop with iOS and macOS
Here's how to turn on AirDrop and use it to move files between an iPhone and a Mac.
The paranoid Mac traveler’s 10-point data protection checklist
When you’re going overseas, make sure corporate data isn’t vulnerable at the border.
Keep up with all things Apple at our Apple Holic blog.
Windows PCs
Windows 10 cheat sheet
New to Windows 10? Get to know the interface, features and shortcuts.
Top 35 free apps for Windows 10
Sometimes good things come in free packages. From backup to productivity tools, here are the best of the best for Windows 10.
How to protect your privacy in Windows 10
Worried about possible privacy problems in Windows 10? This story offers some quick and easy ways to protect your data.
Get the most out of Cortana
Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana can make your life easier and more efficient — if you know how to really take advantage of it.
How to replace Edge as the default browser in Windows 10 — and why you should
Just because Microsoft wants you to use the Edge browser doesn’t mean you have to. Here’s how to make Chrome, Firefox or another your primary browser in Windows 10.
How to handle Windows 10 updates
Find out how to defer, pause or stop Windows 10 updates entirely, how to uninstall troublesome updates, and a few other update tricks.
10 classic but essential (and free!) utilities for Windows 10
You can get more from Windows 10 by adding these useful tools.
11 ways to speed up your Windows 10 PC
Want Windows 10 to run faster? Take a few minutes to try out these tips, and your machine will be zippier and less prone to performance and system issues.
How to fix six Windows 10 headaches
Microsoft's latest OS is a lot better than its predecessor, but it still has some annoying quirks. We help you solve them.
How to protect Windows 10 PCs from ransomware
Ransomware is running rampant these days, but there are several ways Windows 10 users and admins can protect their PCs. Here’s what to do.