Tips for new tech devices

Tech gear is a perennially popular holiday gift. If you're the proud owner of a new phone, tablet, computer or other device — or you provide tech support for family and friends with new devices — we're here to help.

Check out and share these stories, which can help you get the most out of a new Android or iOS device, Chromebook, Mac, or Windows PC.

Android devices

Our Android expert highlights the standout apps in the categories that matter most to busy professionals: office apps, privacy and security apps, email and texting apps, note-taking apps, apps for team collaboration, apps for organizing your life, and more.

Give your mobile productivity a boost with these easy-to-master Android shortcuts.

With just a handful of easy adjustments, your Android phone can become a lean, mean productivity machine.

Turn your productivity up a notch with these next-level tips for Google's Android Oreo (8.0 and 8.1) software.

Solve all your Android 9 irritations with these easy-to-follow fixes for common Pie problems.

New phone didn’t come with Android 9? Try these add-ons and enjoy a taste of Pie's finest features on any Android device.

Here's everything you need to successfully switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or any other Android device.

Trimming back your Android data use can save you or your employer a bundle on your phone bill — and with little downside. So what are you waiting for?

Make missed calls much easier to manage with this simple Android enhancement.

Moving files from your Android device to a Windows PC or Mac (and vice versa) doesn't have to be difficult — or dependent on any cloud services.

Make sure all your important data is always synced and protected with this easy-to-follow Android backup guide.

Android security doesn't have to be a source of stress. These level-headed steps are all you need to keep the boogeyman at bay.

Find even more Android security tips and techniques, along with a healthy dose of clear-eyed analysis, at this comprehensive collection of resources.

We all love getting new gadgets, but what to do with the old ones? Here are 20 clever ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to good use.

iPhones and iPads

Did you just unwrap a brand-new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max? Here's what you need to know about it.

This comprehensive list of top tips for iPhone and iPad users from blogger Jonny Evans will set you up for a productive 2019.

We've compiled a list of Qi-enabled chargers — including the Google Pixel Stand — designed for use with Apple's latest iPhones and various Android devices.

Enterprise iPhone users can increase their productivity using these iOS apps, including Slack, Trello, and OmniFocus.

When iCloud goes wrong, follow this checklist of steps to try to make it better.

Apple’s iPhones can make sure you’ll remember to get things done when you are in the right place at the right time.

Apple’s iPad Pro has evolved into a powerful productivity solution for enterprise users. Learn what equipment and software you need in order to use it instead of a laptop when on the road.

Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

Apple’s smartphones are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your iPhone (or iPad) is as secure as possible.

Our step-by-step tutorial will get all your Android content onto your new iPhone easily.

You will be so much more productive when typing in iOS with these essential skills.

Apple makes it relatively easy to wipe data from an iPhone, but there are several steps to consider before you erase everything. Here’s what to do.

It can be a remote control, a music system, an in-car computer and much more.

Chromebooks

Supercharge your Chrome OS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

With a few simple tweaks, your Chromebook can become an even more connected part of your cloud-centric setup.

Chromebook security gets simpler with these ultra-useful but off-the-beaten-path options.

A handy hack for customizing your Chromebook and bringing native app-like experiences to your favorite sites and services.



Reclaim wasted time and watch your efficiency soar with this spectacularly useful cross-platform add-on.

These hidden gems will make Chrome OS more versatile and powerful. Here's how to put them to good use.

Got a Chromebook? These two USB-C adapters will almost certainly come in handy.

Linux apps can expand your Chromebook's capabilities and open up all sorts of interesting options — but first, you have to know where to begin.

Macs

This comprehensive list of top Mac tips from blogger Jonny Evans will set you up for a productive 2019.

Apple’s systems are highly secure, but if your private or enterprise data matters to you, it’s essential to ensure your Mac is as secure as possible.

Every Mac user needs to learn a few simple steps they can take to tweak a little more performance from their Apple machine.

Everything you need to know to tweak additional battery life from your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

Here's how to turn on AirDrop and use it to move files between an iPhone and a Mac.

When you’re going overseas, make sure corporate data isn’t vulnerable at the border.

Windows PCs

New to Windows 10? Get to know the interface, features and shortcuts.

Sometimes good things come in free packages. From backup to productivity tools, here are the best of the best for Windows 10.

Worried about possible privacy problems in Windows 10? This story offers some quick and easy ways to protect your data.

Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana can make your life easier and more efficient — if you know how to really take advantage of it.

Just because Microsoft wants you to use the Edge browser doesn’t mean you have to. Here’s how to make Chrome, Firefox or another your primary browser in Windows 10.

Find out how to defer, pause or stop Windows 10 updates entirely, how to uninstall troublesome updates, and a few other update tricks.

You can get more from Windows 10 by adding these useful tools.

Want Windows 10 to run faster? Take a few minutes to try out these tips, and your machine will be zippier and less prone to performance and system issues.

Microsoft's latest OS is a lot better than its predecessor, but it still has some annoying quirks. We help you solve them.

Ransomware is running rampant these days, but there are several ways Windows 10 users and admins can protect their PCs. Here’s what to do.