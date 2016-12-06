Microsoft Word vs. Google Docs: Which works better for business?

Have you been thinking of reassessing which word processor your business should standardize on? The obvious choices are the two best known: Microsoft Word and Google Docs. But which is better?

Several years ago, the answer to that would have been easy: Microsoft Word for its better editing, formatting and markup tools; Google Docs for its better collaboration. But both applications have been radically updated since then. With Office 2016, introduced in September 2015, Word was given live collaboration tools. And Google has been adding more sophisticated formatting, editing, and markup features to Docs.

To find out which word processor is now better for which tasks, we've done the tech version of a taste test. We compared Google Docs and Microsoft Word by using them to perform basic, everyday tasks, including starting a new document from a template, changing fonts, copying and pasting, using templates, inserting charts, doing online research, and more.

We began by creating a typical business report. We then did some text formatting, chose new styles, copied and pasted text, and performed similar tasks.

After that, we created and inserted a chart, did online research and inserted a photo from the internet. We then collaborated on the document in two ways: live and online (so each of us could see what our co-worker was doing), and individually using markup and editing tools.